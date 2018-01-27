Trudeau or not Trudeau: Can you pick out Canadian leader’s socks? (QUIZ)
The media savvy leader donned duck-emblazoned socks at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where he took part in a panel discussion on the importance of education in empowering women and girls. Activist and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai also participated in the panel.
Wacky socks have become something of a calling card for the 46-year-old Canadian. Photos of Trudeau wearing Star Wars socks caused a veritable social media frenzy last September, and he reportedly has Ramadan and NATO-inspired pairs also.
Corporations have also taken note of Trudeau’s penchant for strange socks. This week in Davos he was gifted a pair of polar bear socks by Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey.
But how strong an impression have the Canadian leader’s sockscapades made on you? Can you pick Trudeau’s socks out of a line-up?