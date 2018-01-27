Trudeau or not Trudeau: Can you pick out Canadian leader’s socks? (QUIZ)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is generating headlines worldwide for doing something which may seem casual but is almost certainly meticulously planned: wearing whimsical socks.

The media savvy leader donned duck-emblazoned socks at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where he took part in a panel discussion on the importance of education in empowering women and girls. Activist and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai also participated in the panel.

Wacky socks have become something of a calling card for the 46-year-old Canadian. Photos of Trudeau wearing Star Wars socks caused a veritable social media frenzy last September, and he reportedly has Ramadan and NATO-inspired pairs also.

Corporations have also taken note of Trudeau’s penchant for strange socks. This week in Davos he was gifted a pair of polar bear socks by Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey.

But how strong an impression have the Canadian leader’s sockscapades made on you? Can you pick Trudeau’s socks out of a line-up?