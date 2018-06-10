Closure of mosques in Austria may lead to ‘war between cross & crescent’ – Erdogan

Austria’s move to close mosques and expel “foreign-funded” imams has infuriated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning of a war “between cross and crescent” and threatening that Ankara will not sit idle.

“These measures taken by the Austrian prime minister are, I fear, leading the world towards a war between the cross and the crescent," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul on Sunday. Crescent, which can be seen on mosques and other Muslim entities, symbolizes Islamic religion since time immemorial.

Read more

"They say they're going to kick our religious men out of Austria. Do you think we will not react if you do such a thing?” he asked, quoted by AFP. “That means we're going to have to do something,” Erdogan added without elaborating.

Earlier this week, Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl from the right-wing FPO party announced that the country vows to close seven mosques and potentially expel dozens of Turkish-funded imams and their families in Austria’s crackdown on “political Islam.”

Austrian officials, including Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, claimed the move was to battle radicalization and growing ‘parallel societies’. However, this explanation did not sit well with Ankara. “Austria’s decision to close seven mosques and expel imams is a reflection of the Islamophobic, racist and discriminatory wave in this country,” Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of Tayyip Erdogan, commented on Twitter.

According to him, Vienna wants to “to target Muslim communities for the sake of scoring cheap political points.” Ankara had also called the decision “racist.”

READ MORE: Austria’s ‘burqa ban’ proves a spectacular failure, branded ‘total crap’

Previously, Austrian government moved to ban girls from wearing headscarves in kindergartens and primary schools. The move was part of the so-called “Child Protection Act”, presumably aimed at reinforcing Austrian culture and encouraging better assimilation.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!