IDF attempts to smear slain Palestinian medic with inaccurate video

The Israel Defense Forces’ attempt to smear medic Razan al-Najjar, the 21-year-old killed last week, backfired when a video it shared on social media was swiftly debunked.

The IDF shared an edited video of Najjar on both its English and Arabic spokesperson Twitter accounts on Thursday.

Hamas' use of human shields must stop. pic.twitter.com/jHayih3wNq — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 7, 2018 I think this post may have back fired. Nobody believes you. — Sheriff of Rockridge (@boyler00) June 7, 2018

“Hamas’ use of human shields must stop.” it wrote in English. “Razan al-Najjar is not the angel of mercy that Hamas propaganda attempts to portray,” the Arabic spokesman Avichay Edraee’s tweet reads. The Arabic version of the video begins with an image of Najjar with angel wings and a halo. The video, which has an ominous soundtrack, claims Najjar was “incited by Hamas,” and it shows footage of Najjar throwing a gas canister.

#رزان_النجار لم تكن #ملاك_الرحمة كما تحاول دعاية #حماس تسويقها فاعترافها بأنها شكلت درعًا بشريًا للمشاغبين المحرضين يثبت كيف تستسغل حماس جميع فئات المجتمع الغزاوي لصالح أهدافها وأهداف #إيران. فهل المسعفون في العالم يلقون قنابل ويشاركون في أعمال شغب ويسمون أنفسهم دروعًا بشرية؟ pic.twitter.com/kJ89kf9PN2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 7, 2018

You guys wouldn’t have to spend a bunch of money on propaganda if you just stopped killing medics and innocent people. Probably save a lot of time and hassle too. — Doubting Thompson (@DoubtngThompson) June 7, 2018

Another clip shows an interview with Najjar - which has been carefully edited to exclude half of her sentence. “I am Razan al-Najjar. I am here on the frontlines and I act as a human shield,” the English subtitles read. The video then cuts to text reading, “Hamas uses paramedics as human shields,” before encouraging people to share.

Debunking

However, the video turned out to be made from a heavily edited original. The first scene, which reportedly shows Najjar throwing the gas canister, clearly shows her throw it away from the people she is standing with, and nowhere near the fence. The canister falls in the grass mere meters away from the woman. She is wearing a surgical mask at the time, although it has not been confirmed that Najjar is even the woman in the video.

Shameless Terrorist @AvichayAdraee👈😡posted a video of #RazanNajjar holding for a brief moment a little gas canister given to her & then threw it away one meter distance right in front of her feet!

This👇#IDF baby killer/drama queen calls that a bomb⁉️🤬https://t.co/7rMoICAoDg — Sonia Mota (@SoniaKatiMota) June 7, 2018

The worst propaganda I've seen thus far. Does someone pay this guy to do this? https://t.co/9C7xFU21pl — Keyboard Resistor (@freespeechlover) June 7, 2018

The next clip featured in the video, the interview with Najjar, is also not as it seems. The IDF decided to cut mid-way through the interview with Al Mayadeen, so viewers have no idea what the second half of her sentence is. The full sentence was: “I am Razan al-Najjar. I am here on the frontlines and I act as a rescuing human shield to protect the and save the wounded at the frontlines.”

Lol They cut off Razan's interview mid-sentence. I guess when the whole world lets you murder innocent civilians indiscriminately, your propaganda game doesn't really need to be 10/10. https://t.co/Njj8vPeWEy — Kamala Harris is a Cop (@BethLynch2020) June 7, 2018 "Human shields" is what the IDF calls the innocent people they murder. Pass it on. https://t.co/2rMJuSV4oh — BK Lounge (@BKLounge_Tweets) June 7, 2018

Najjar was shot in the chest while she was wearing her medical uniform last Friday. A preliminary probe by the Israeli army found soldiers did not mean to fire at Najjar, and that she was not a target.

However, two weeks ago, the IDF shot 19 medical personnel in Gaza in a single day, including Moussa Abu Hassanein, who was fatally shot in the chest. Canadian doctor Tarek Loubani was among the medics who were shot that day, and he maintains they were targeted by Israeli forces.

In her interview with Al Mayadeen, Najjar also said, "With all my strength and determination and whatever risks I will continue my career and I will save all the injured, so that they return and defend our land.” Her words suggest that she had no intention of dying as a human shield."

Israel often accuses Palestinians of partaking in ‘Pallywood,’ which they claim are fake videos and images designed to gain attention from Western media. However, Israel has been caught doing the same thing it accuses the Palestinians of, only in their case, it is an effort to minimize their crimes against Palestinians. Israel has also been found to use Palestinians as humanshields themselves.

Israel initially claimed it didn't deliberately target the 21 year old Palestinian medic Razan Najjar. In a coordinated social media campaign, it is now trying to retroactively justify her murder. This is the behaviour of a sick, twisted and murderous regime. https://t.co/2XY4079IQh — Hassan (@haaxci) June 7, 2018 No one believes an oppressor propaganda. Hamas - nor international law - is keeping them from returning home! You impostor terrorists are! Free Palestine 🇵🇸 — ✖RicoHands (@rico_hands) June 7, 2018

