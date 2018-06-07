Being president means sacrificing your personal life, but it’s a unique job – Putin

Personal life is an inevitable sacrifice a person makes when they become president, Vladimir Putin said. However, one reward is having a truly one-of-a-kind job.

Not all questions at the Q&A session held by the Russian president on Thursday were about politics, healthcare, or economic development. For some, it was all about lifting the curtain on the leader’s private life.

Asked what he had to sacrifice to be president, Putin answered after a short pause: “It’s your personal life. It’s inevitable.”

However, Putin stressed that there is compensation for the sacrifice: “You understand that you are doing a unique job. A very important one.” A president tries “to improve the living standards of millions of people and to strengthen the most important thing that you have – your homeland.”

When quizzed on what advice he would give to his grandchildren, Putin opted for a straight answer: “Never tell lies.”

Talking situations when he does not have an answer for a question, Putin said that he still tries to find one and may work with colleagues to do so.

