Brew must be joking! 350 beer crates spill on German motorway (VIDEO)

Motorists driving on the A10 highway outside Berlin on Tuesday could have witnessed a catastrophic beer spill, bigger than the average ones seen in Germany’s bars and beer halls.

More than 350 crates smashed on the highway near Wustermark, west of the German capital. The incident is thought to have happened after a tarp at the back of the vehicle ripped, scattering the precious cargo all over the road.

Footage from the aftermath of the crash shows local police on hand while heavy machinery clears up the mess. It’s not clear whether the bottles were full, but the loss was no doubt deeply felt across the beer-loving nation.

