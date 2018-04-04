OPCW will provide Russia with findings on Skripal case only if UK shows ‘goodwill’

OPCW said it can provide Moscow with data on the Skripal case only if the UK shows “goodwill,” says Russia’s permanent representative to the chemical weapons watchdog. London, however, is not expected to do so, the official said.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has refused to provide Russia with any facts on the investigation into the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, permanent representative to the organization Aleksandr Shulgin said.

Any data can be provided only if the UK shows “goodwill” on the matter, which, however, is unlikely, given London’s behavior, Shulgin said.

The official stressed that Moscow is very interested in establishing the truth, since “Russian nationals have become victims of actions, closely resembling a terrorist act.”

Russia, along with China and Iran, presented a draft proposal for tackling the Skripal case at the OPCW’s extraordinary session on Wednesday. The plan had two main points: launch a joint Russia-UK investigation into the Skripal case, and instruct the director General of the technical secretariat of the OPCW to support such work, Russian representative said.

“In response to our constructive, calm and emotionless proposition, we’ve received a flow of murky lies, based on a hard-boiled Russophobia,” Shulgin said.

During the extraordinary session, the representatives of the UK, US and many of the EU countries have released similarly looking statements, claiming that the China-Iran-Russia draft was Moscow’s attempt to evade “polite” questions of London. In fact, Russia has received nothing but a rude ultimatum, urging to acknowledge guilt in the Skripal incident, Shulgin stressed, while British officials presented the alleged existence of a concealed chemical weaponry stockpile in Russia as a given fact.

The official reminded that Russia has destroyed all of its stockpile last year ahead of schedule last year, under a vigilant supervision of the OPCW. Another rich and resourceful country, however, namely the US, is still dragging behind and has not destroyed its chemical arsenal, citing “lack of funds,” Shulgin said.