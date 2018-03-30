Palestinians launch massive #GreatReturn protest on Gaza border (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Thousands of Palestinians are gathering along the border of the Gaza Strip and Israel for a massive, six week-long, protest calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to what is now the Jewish state.

The ‘Great Return’ got underway on Friday as Palestinians gathered to hold a mass rally to commemorate Land Day, which marks the killing of six unarmed civilians by Israeli forces in 1976.

Hamas said as many as 100,000 Palestinians will take part in Friday’s massive demonstration. The protest coincides with the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, which could lead to an increase in tensions in an already-volatile region.

Tent cities have been set up by Palestinian activists, backed by factions of Fatah and Hamas, at five locations along the border. They feature medical facilities, media zones, portable toilets, running water and electricity. Thousands of people had already started to gather on Friday morning.

The protests are set to culminate in May as Israel celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence, which Palestinians call Nakba (castastrophe) day.

The Israeli military has massed soldiers along the Gaza border in advance of the demonstration. Special forces, tank units, infantry and more than 100 snipers have been deployed in a significant show of force.

“We have deployed more than 100 sharpshooters, who were called up from all of the military’s units, primarily from the special forces,” Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said, Ynet news reports. “If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”

A Hamas official warned that there will be a reaction to any Israeli provocations. "We don't want to see a bloodbath. Just a quiet protest,” he said to Israel Hayom, warning that "if there are Israeli provocations and if Israel deliberately harms protesters or our people we will mount a harsh response.”

