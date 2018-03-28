Assange internet connection cut off in embassy - Kim DotCom
HomeWorld News

Blaze & thick smoke grip car dealership in St. Petersburg (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Get short URL
Blaze & thick smoke grip car dealership in St. Petersburg (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
© maryarkhipova / Instagram
A huge plume of smoke has enveloped a Hyundai car dealership in Russia’s St. Petersburg after the site caught fire. Pictures of the blaze are circulating on social media. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze started at around 3pm local time, according to the emergency services, before spreading across some 500 square meters. Around 100 people were evacuated from the dealership, and more than 200 emergency workers were dispatched to tackle the fire. 

Публикация от @john_gafurov

Photos and videos on social media show thick black smoke billowing from the building, which is surrounded by a packed carpark. According to the latest information from authorities, the blaze has been contained. 

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.