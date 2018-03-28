Blaze & thick smoke grip car dealership in St. Petersburg (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The blaze started at around 3pm local time, according to the emergency services, before spreading across some 500 square meters. Around 100 people were evacuated from the dealership, and more than 200 emergency workers were dispatched to tackle the fire.
Photos and videos on social media show thick black smoke billowing from the building, which is surrounded by a packed carpark. According to the latest information from authorities, the blaze has been contained.
Серьезный пожар на севере Петербурга – горит автосалон «Рольф Лахта».В пресс-службе главного управления МЧС по Петербургу заявили, что на месте уже работают пожарные. Сведения о пострадавших не поступали. pic.twitter.com/jtywEfuZeF— Телемастер Игорь (@Telemaster68) March 28, 2018
#Кемерово#Грозный#Оренбург, а сегодня #Питер.— Din Astrakhansky (@DIHOZAVR) March 28, 2018
Автосалон заполыхал, из горящего авто-центра уже эвакуированы люди.
Огонь начинает распространяться на припаркованные неподалёку автомобили. pic.twitter.com/EaWgppeB4X