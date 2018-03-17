Scene inside fire-hit Russian wax museum is the stuff of nightmares (VIDEO)

A wax museum in Siberia has been left looking like a post-apocalyptic scene after a fire tore through the building. The melted and contorted figurines inside would be right at home in a horror film.

The fire broke out at the museum in Krasnoyarsk’s Central Park in the early hours of Friday morning. Many of the museum’s famous faces were left unrecognisable after it took emergency services two hours to extinguish the blaze, according to local media reports.

Video footage of the aftermath casts the collection of celebrity and historical figures as victims in a modern-day Pompeii. Charred and melted characters are strewn around the ruined museum, giving even the most innocent waxworks an eerie look.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the Ministry of Emergencies. Investigators suspect arson is the cause of the blaze after four teens were spotted on CCTV setting fire to the building, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.



