4 children die in massive shopping mall blaze in Russia (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least four children have died in a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, where a huge fire broke out Saturday. Emergency services continue to rescue those trapped inside the building.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon local time, with emergency services working to rescue those trapped in the building. Rescuers have managed to get some 120 people out so far, according to the regional emergencies ministry.

Pictures circulating on social media show plumes of smoke rising from the building. One of the videos from the site shows a desperate person jump out of a fourth floor window emitting thick black smoke.

At least ten people – including two children – have been taken to local hospitals, TASS reported, citing the city’s mayor Iliya Seredyuk.

More than 210 rescuers and 48 units of equipment are deployed at the site.