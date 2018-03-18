Virgin Mary ‘apparition’ attracts hundreds to German town (VIDEO)

Hundreds of devout Christians have gathered at a small chapel in the German town of Unterflossing where they are hoping to catch a glimpse of the Virgin Mary.

Salvatore Caputa, a self-proclaimed Sicilian prophet, said that the mother of Christ would appear at the St. Laurentius Chapel at 4.30pm local time Saturday. Caputa said it would be her third appearance. The last one supposedly came back in September.

A crowd of some 300 people waited patiently for hours in the cold, singing and praying to pass the time. At the declared time, Caputa reportedly dropped to his knees, clutched his rosary beads and stared into the distance.

The Italian mystic claims the apparition asked for prayers of peace and called for people to “open your hearts.” The owner of the church told Deutsche Welle that one other woman witnessed the supposed phenomenon. A number of other people reported smelling the scent of roses, a flower associated with the holy mother.

The Catholic Church doesn't recognize Caputa or his alleged apparitions and directed members of the clergy to stay away from the ceremony. The Church has previously recognized other apparitions.

The holy mother has apparently appeared a number of times around the world. The Church claims people have seen her in the French town of Lourdes, Fatima in Portugal, Guadalupe in Mexico, and the western Irish town of Knock.

‘Virgin Mary will marry Prophet Mohammed in heaven,’ claims Egyptian scholar, angering Christianshttps://t.co/CO84Z6O5xD — RT (@RT_com) January 28, 2017

Like this story? Share it with a friend!