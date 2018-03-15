UK blocks Russia's draft UN Security Council statement on Skripal poisoning case
The UK has blocked a UN Security Council statement drafted by Russia, which called for an "urgent and civilized" investigation into the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

"The Russia-proposed March 14 project of a short and fact-based UNSC press statement calling for an urgent and civilized investigation into a resonant chemical incident in Britain in line with OPCW standards was crudely blocked by this country’s representatives under a politicized pretext," Russian UN mission spokesman Fedor Strzhizhovskiy said.

The proposed draft, unlike earlier statements by the UK and the US, did not assign blame for the incident, instead, it urged “all member states concerned to consult and cooperate” in the investigation as prescribed by the Chemical Weapons Convention.

According to Strzhizhovskiy, the UK wanted to amend the document in a way that would have distorted its initial meaning.

