Presents from Putin: Merkel recalls receiving 'very good smoked fish' from Russian president

Just one day after it was revealed that Angela Merkel sends Vladimir Putin bottles of German beer, the chancellor has said that the Russian president also sends gifts her way.

When asked about the gift swaps by a reporter at a press conference on Monday, Merkel said "it's well known that Russian president likes German beer." It came after Putin revealed that the German chancellor occasionally sends him "a few bottles of Radeberger” beer.

But the gifts aren't one-way. "For my part, I once got some very good smoked fish," Merkel said. She didn't say when any of the gifts were exchanged.

As long-time politicians, Merkel and Putin have come across each other's paths more than once, so perhaps it makes sense that they would take part in some friendly gift-giving. It is, of course, fitting that each of the leaders has gifted something that their respective country is known for.

The two also share common languages. Putin became skilled in German while working as a KGB agent in East Germany, and Merkel speaks good Russian after growing up outside East Berlin and spending time in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the world awaits more news on kind gestures between politicians. Perhaps Donald Trump will give Kim Jong-un a nice gift basket sometime in the future?