Coverage of double agent’s alleged poisoning is hysterical propaganda – Lavrov

Dismissing media accusations of Russia’s involvement in the alleged poisoning as “hysterical” and “propaganda,” Lavrov said that Moscow is prepared to cooperate with UK authorities.

Speaking at a press conference alongside his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu, Lavrov noted that Russia is blamed for everything that goes wrong on this planet. He went on to point out that no facts have been presented showing any Russian involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Lavrov added that the frenzy of finger-pointing at Russia sought “parallels” with the case of Alexander Litvinenko. However, the Russian FM pointed out that Litvinenko’s death, also blamed on Russia, hasn’t been fully investigated. “We offered our assistance and cooperation, however British justice decided that they are above this, and it was enough just to come out with a verdict which is not inclusive,” Lavrov added, saying that many facts linked to the tragedy have been “swept under the carpet.”

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were exposed to a nerve agent, according to UK authorities. The pair were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in Wiltshire on March 4. British police say that more than 20 people in total were injured in the alleged attack, which has been described by authorities as “attempted murder.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd stressed that the investigation must “respond to evidence not rumor.” But British media wasted no time in blaming Russia for the incident.

Skripal worked as a double agent for the UK intelligence agency MI6 and was jailed in Russia in 2006 for spying for Britain, having passed on the names of undercover Russian intelligence agents. In 2010, he was one of four spies released by Russia in a “spy swap” for 10 Russian agents.