N. Korea says it has no need for nuclear weapons if it has security guarantee
North Korea said it has no reason to possess nuclear weapons if it has a security guarantee, Seoul has confirmed, according to AP and Yonhap news agencies.
North Korea also agreed to freeze its nuclear-missile activities if it holds talks with the US.
Pyongyang and Seoul agreed to bilateral negotiations scheduled for next month, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency. The leaders of both countries are expected to attend.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW