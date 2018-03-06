N. Korea says it has no need for nuclear weapons if it has security guarantee

North Korea said it has no reason to possess nuclear weapons if it has a security guarantee, Seoul has confirmed, according to AP and Yonhap news agencies.

North Korea also agreed to freeze its nuclear-missile activities if it holds talks with the US.

Pyongyang and Seoul agreed to bilateral negotiations scheduled for next month, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency. The leaders of both countries are expected to attend.

