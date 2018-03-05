UFO or block of ice? Baffling Google Earth image sparks alien claims (VIDEO, POLL)

A mysterious object spotted on Google Earth has ignited speculation that a UFO crash-landing site may have been snapped by satellite. The image shows a long shape in the middle of a remote, snowy island off the Antarctic coast.

The strange sighting was shared by UFO spotter Secureteam10 on YouTube. The group points to satellite imagery of a snowy plain on the island which shows an oblong object and a linear path it appears to have marked into the snow.

The curious find is located on the South Georgia Island, which is to the north of Antarctica. According to the group, the object is about 63 meters (206ft) in length, and it left a 1km long trail. The group told its viewers it looks like “something has crash-landed down on the snowy surface below."

Secureteam10 used Google Earth to follow the trail back towards the direction it seems to have traveled, to the edge of a mountain where there is some disturbance in the snow. The object could simply be from an avalanche of snow but, according to the UFO spotters, the disturbance could have been created by a UFO landing.

The group also speculated the object may have been something that was buried in the mountain until it broke free and made its way to the resting point shown on Google Earth. They even suggested it could be a submarine, but questioned why the submarine would be there.

Pentagon spent $22 million to study UFOs in a 2007-12 program - reports https://t.co/CqIkhY0rktpic.twitter.com/L8CLmcHizk — RT (@RT_com) December 18, 2017

The video divided opinion amongst YouTube viewers. Some thought the object was suspicious, while others said it was likely a “big chunk of rock that slid off the side of a mountain.”

“No, a single rock wouldn't have the momentum to slide or roll that far, not only that the debris field would be far greater.” another commenter said.

“Healthy skepticism is fine. But this object has left a nearly perfect, symmetrical, evenly-spaced trail behind it for 3,000+ feet,” said another. “The two lines are evenly divided with barely any indentation or trauma to the gap between the two lines. If it were a piece of ice or normal, natural debris, don't you think the trail left behind would be much more malformed and patternless?”

What do you think? Could this sighting be a UFO or is it just a natural occurrence?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!