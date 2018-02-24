US plan to open embassy in Jerusalem in May undermines peace efforts – Turkish Foreign Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denounced Washington’s plan to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, saying it violates international law and undermines peace efforts in the region.

In a statement released on its website, the ministry accused the United States of disregarding resolutions passed by the United Nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which condemned the proposed embassy move.

"The U.S. government's announcement that it will move its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May shows that it insists on destroying the grounds for peace by violating international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jerusalem and the established U.N. parameters,” the statement said.

