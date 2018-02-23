Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfits mocked tirelessly on Twitter (PHOTOS)

Justin Trudeau’s disastrous trip to India has gone from bad to worse, not least because of his near-obsessive need to dress in over-the-top traditional garments.

The Canadian PM and his family have posed for countless photo-ops with praying-hand symbols and Bollywood-style dresses throughout the eight-day trip. However, what was deemed appropriate and respectful at first, has started to grind on even the most forgiving spectator.

Meet the newly wed indian couple.#JustinTrudeau wearing indian groom costume and #KristyDuncan wearing typical indian bridal maroon dress standing outside Hindu Temple and Trudeau wearing wedding necklace (Indian wedding custom)

Perfect. #TrudeauInIndiapic.twitter.com/7P8hvEVL5j — Navdeep Singh (@NavdeepDhingra) February 19, 2018

Even if Trudeau was an Indian groom at his wedding reception he’d look ridiculously overdressed. https://t.co/1tQWMOEEKt — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) February 21, 2018

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

"Stop with the prayer hands. It just looks like you're out of ideas" #TrudeauInIndiapic.twitter.com/ay29ufaObY — Sheila Gunn Reid 🐀 (@SheilaGunnReid) February 21, 2018

Aside from the questionable outfit choices, Trudeau’s trip, intended to improve ties between the two nations, has been tarnished with criticism from both sides.

Firstly, the Canadian first family received a frosty welcome by the Indian government when they were greeted off their plane by the Indian minister of state for agriculture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, rather than by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For context, Modi has personally greeted leaders from the US, the UAE, and Israel on their respective state visits.

The only winners of Justin Trudeau's trip are India's roadside clothing vendors, apparently. In fairness to Trudeau, he did promise Canadian investment in India. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 22, 2018

Trudeau is playing dress up, and thoroughly embarrassing himself in India.



Hopefully this is a teaching moment for the PM.



You're a diplomat, not a celebrity. Act like it. https://t.co/rj86U3Hvju — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) February 21, 2018

The Taj Mahal was closed to the public for @justintrudeau’s visit. As we were leaving a guard told us there are now 30,000 people in line. #trudeauinindiapic.twitter.com/ll7Dr84Acz — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) February 18, 2018

One of the greatest gaffes of the trip was the decision to invite Jaspal Atwal, a sikh extremist convicted of attempting to murder an Indian politician, to a dinner with Trudeau at the Canadian High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi. The invitation was later withdrawn.

Trudeau also reportedly used taxpayers’ money to fly a Vancouver-based celebrity Indian chef, Vikram Vij, to cook for diplomats. Not included in the entourage, however, as Canadian MP Michelle Rempel pointed out, was the country’s agricultural minister, despite India being one of Canada’s most important export markets.

