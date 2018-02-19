5.9 magnitude quake shakes Oaxaca, Mexico — USGS

A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck the Mexican state of Oaxaca, with shockwaves hitting the country's capital Mexico City.

The quake rocked Oaxaca state in southwestern Mexico, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter, which lay at a depth of 40km, was close to the city of Pinotepa Nacional, which has a population of 26,000.

The earthquake woke residents of Mexico City, with many people running into the streets, Reuters reports.

Prelim M5.9 earthquake Oaxaca, Mexico Feb-19 06:57 UTC, updates https://t.co/vohcmyHmsd — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) February 19, 2018

