Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits near coast of Peru, triggering tsunami threat
The quake struck 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at 9:18am GMT on Sunday, the USGS reported. The epicenter of the quake was about 12km deep.
The US National Weather Service warned of the possibility of “hazardous tsunami waves” along the coast of Peru within 300km of the epicenter. The alert was lifted after about an hour.
Prelim M7.3 earthquake near the coast of southern Peru Jan-14 09:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/akiSg41Zo4— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 14, 2018
There are up to 10 million people in the area where the quake was felt, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The organization notes that the area has a low population density, but villages “may have suffered direct damage, and triggered landslides are always a risk.” It puts the strength of the earthquake at 7.2 magnitude and says it hit at a depth of 30km.
major #earthquake (#sismo) shakes Near Coast of Southern Peru 10 min ago. Effects derived from witnesses' reports: pic.twitter.com/XHJoKQPJ5R— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 14, 2018