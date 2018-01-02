At least 25 dead as bus plunges off cliff in Peru (PHOTOS)

At least 25 people have died in Peru when the bus in which they were travelling crashed into a truck, causing it to fall off a cliff on a narrow stretch of road known as the “devil’s curve.”

The crash happened Tuesday along a curved highway about 70 kilometres north of the capital, Lima. The bus careened off the cliff and plummeted onto a beach some 80 metres below.

The head of Lima’s highway control division said “It's a dangerous curve zone,” according to Reuters. Colonel Dino Escudero fears the death toll may rise as the bus was carrying an estimated 50 passengers.

“At least 25 people are dead and around five are injured among those found so far,” Escudero added.

Road accidents are all too common in the South American country due to unsafe highways. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident.