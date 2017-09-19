Powerful 7.1 earthquake hits southern Mexico, shaking buildings in capital

A powerful 7.1 earthquake has struck southern Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor shook buildings in the country's capital.

The earthquake was initially reported as being of 7.4 magnitude.

Prelim M7.1 earthquake Puebla region, Mexico Sep-19 18:14 UTC, updates https://t.co/tCNdYIRPAl — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 19, 2017

The quake’s epicenter was 8 kilometers southeast of Atencingo in the Mexican state of Puebla at a depth of 51 kilometers, USGS said.

Videos and pictures are being posted online from Mexico City, capturing the tremors and crowds in the streets.

Temblor en México hace unos minutos muy fuerte espero todos bien. Edificios se desplomaron!! 😢😢😢 @lopezdoriga@eltlacuache40pic.twitter.com/jWmMz6h6IG — BARRO (@Barro_oficial) September 19, 2017

Thousands of people were seen fleeing their shaking houses witnesses told media.

Miguel Negrete y Niños Héroes delegación Benito Juárez. Edificio colapsa. Vecinos intentando rescate pic.twitter.com/tldmTvVes0 — Jesús Robles Maloof (@roblesmaloof) September 19, 2017

Computer monitors toppled over, pictures fell off walls and other objects were shaking in the Mexican capital, witnesses said, adding that some office workers hid under their desks.

The quake has caused serious damage in Mexico City, with images of collapsed facades of buildings and streets filled with debris appearing online.

Panic and frustration after Mexico City earthquake. pic.twitter.com/R1ObVX7IN6 — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

The stock exchange in the Mexican capital announced that it’s suspending trading due to the earthquake.

The Tuesday’s quake hit just hours after many in the country took part in earthquake drills, held on the anniversary of the devastating 1985 quake, which killed more than 5,000 people in Mexico City.

Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB — David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017

Mexico City is situated on a former lakebed, a location that magnifies the effect of earthquakes even if they are located hundreds of kilometers away.