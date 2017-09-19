Mayor says 30 killed in Mexico City as quake death toll passes 100
Mexico quake: Moment buildings collapse caught on camera (VIDEOS)

People walk next to debris after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. © Claudia Daut / Reuters
Footage of buildings swaying and collapsing moments after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Mexico are being shared online.

More than 100 people have been confirmed dead, but it is not yet known how many people are trapped under the rubble of the buildings collapsed by the quake.

Dramatic footage showed buildings swaying violently as people fled into the street.

