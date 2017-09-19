Mexico quake: Moment buildings collapse caught on camera (VIDEOS)

Footage of buildings swaying and collapsing moments after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Mexico are being shared online.

Follow LIVE UPDATES: Deadly earthquake hits Mexico

More than 100 people have been confirmed dead, but it is not yet known how many people are trapped under the rubble of the buildings collapsed by the quake.

Usuarios grabaron el momento en que un edificio se colapsa por el sismo pic.twitter.com/W8hamukccw — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Dramatic footage showed buildings swaying violently as people fled into the street.