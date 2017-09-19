Mexico quake: Moment buildings collapse caught on camera (VIDEOS)
Follow LIVE UPDATES: Deadly earthquake hits Mexico
Horrific moment #earthquake knocks down building caught on video; LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/TMl3WAUBwzpic.twitter.com/UyCpVJJ8lJ#sismo— RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2017
More than 100 people have been confirmed dead, but it is not yet known how many people are trapped under the rubble of the buildings collapsed by the quake.
Usuarios grabaron el momento en que un edificio se colapsa por el sismo pic.twitter.com/W8hamukccw— REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017
Dramatic footage showed buildings swaying violently as people fled into the street.
Momento captado durante el fuerte terremoto en la #CDMX#AlertaSismicapic.twitter.com/NqLf9U2Axm— Alerta Chiapas ⚡ (@AlertaChiapas) September 19, 2017
#TenemosSismo@AristeguiOnline#RT COMPARTAN #SISMO esto es en metro Etiopía @STCMetroGDFpic.twitter.com/VSex6kSNXI— pıʌɐp (@Lobillo_feroz) September 19, 2017
The earthquake nearly toppled this building across from me in Mexico City. People fled screaming as buildings crumbled. Scary as hell. pic.twitter.com/PDCFm8vh0B— Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) September 19, 2017