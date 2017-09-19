Strong earthquake hits Mexico (VIDEO, PHOTO) Live updates
19 September 201720:37 GMT
At least 42 people are dead in the state of Morelos, according to Governor Graco Ramirez.
Primer reporte preliminar personas fallecidas. Mi abrazo solidario a familiares. Estamos atendiendo a familias. Nuestra fortaleza unidos pic.twitter.com/fyBFLQEfaS— Graco Ramírez (@gracoramirez) September 19, 2017
5 people are now reported dead in the state of Mexico, Governor Del Mazo said. This brings the total confirmed death toll up to 49.
- 20:32 GMT
Shocking footage of building collapses have been shared online.
Usuarios grabaron el momento en que un edificio se colapsa por el sismo pic.twitter.com/W8hamukccw— REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017
Video. Colonia Niños Héroes edificio colapsa pic.twitter.com/pm6tDo35sz— Jesús Robles Maloof (@roblesmaloof) September 19, 2017
- 20:30 GMT
Two people were killed in the central state of Puebla after a school collapsed, according to a civil protection official. This brings the confirmed death toll so far up to 4.
Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said there were no reports of deaths yet in the capital but that some people were trapped in burning buildings.
- 20:29 GMT
VIDEO: #Quake affects canals in #Xochimilco borough of #MexicoCityhttps://t.co/TMl3WAUBwzpic.twitter.com/oHp8U63xKJ#sismo#earthquake— RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2017
- 20:17 GMT
President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto has called a meeting of the National Emergency Committee to assess the situation.
He said on Twitter that he was en route to Oaxaca in central Mexico but will immediately return to Mexico City.
Aterrizando en la Base Aérea de Santa Lucía. Haré un sobrevuelo sobre la CDMX y tendré una reunión de coordinación en Los Pinos.— Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) September 19, 2017
- 20:11 GMT
At least two people are dead in the state of Mexico according to the Governor Alfredo Del Mazo as reported by Reuters.
- 19:43 GMT
State oil company Pemex says it has activated security protocols at its facilities
#PemexInforma Se están tomando todas las precauciones y se activaron los protocolos de seguridad en nuestras instalaciones— Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) September 19, 2017
- 19:41 GMT
A civil protection official said that various fires had been reported in buildings following the quake and people were believed to be trapped inside.
- 19:38 GMT
Mexico City International airport has suspended operations according to the head of Mexico emergency services.
Mexico City airport after today's earthquake. pic.twitter.com/5UKQ54WLAz— Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017
Operaciones suspendidas en el @AICM_mxhttps://t.co/iXRWPfkQK7— Luis Felipe Puente (@LUISFELIPE_P) September 19, 2017
- 19:37 GMT
Thousands of people are reportedly fleeing onto the streets in Mexico City’s main boulevard in panic. Traffic came to a standstill as a mass of people blocked streets.
Friend sent this video from Mexico City. Reports of buildings collapsing after 7.4 magnitude tremors hit Mexican capital. #mexicoearthquakepic.twitter.com/qve5FbxINw— J.R. (@JRHDZV) September 19, 2017