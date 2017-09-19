Strong earthquake hits Mexico (VIDEO, PHOTO)

At least 42 dead in central Mexican state of Morelos following quake - governor
Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. © Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP
A powerful 7.1 earthquake has jolted southern Mexico seriously damaging buildings and sending thousands of people fleeing into the streets.

  • 19 September 2017

    20:37 GMT

    At least 42 people are dead in the state of Morelos, according to Governor Graco Ramirez.

    5 people are now reported dead in the state of Mexico, Governor Del Mazo said. This brings the total confirmed death toll up to 49.

  • 20:32 GMT

    Shocking footage of building collapses have been shared online.

  • 20:30 GMT

    Two people were killed in the central state of Puebla after a school collapsed, according to a civil protection official. This brings the confirmed death toll so far up to 4.

    Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said there were no reports of deaths yet in the capital but that some people were trapped in burning buildings.

  • 20:29 GMT

  • 20:17 GMT

    President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto has called a meeting of the National Emergency Committee to assess the situation.

    He said on Twitter that he was en route to Oaxaca in central Mexico but will immediately return to Mexico City.

  • 20:11 GMT

    At least two people are dead in the state of Mexico according to the Governor Alfredo Del Mazo as reported by Reuters.

  • 19:43 GMT

    State oil company Pemex says it has activated security protocols at its facilities

  • 19:41 GMT

    A civil protection official said that various fires had been reported in buildings following the quake and people were believed to be trapped inside.

  • 19:38 GMT

    Mexico City International airport has suspended operations according to the head of Mexico emergency services.

  • 19:37 GMT

    Thousands of people are reportedly fleeing onto the streets in Mexico City’s main boulevard in panic. Traffic came to a standstill as a mass of people blocked streets.

