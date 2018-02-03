First alleged footage of Russian Su-25 jet shot down over Syria’s Idlib (VIDEO)

Syrian militants have released a video purporting to show the downing of a Russian Su-25 jet in Idlib province, north-west Syria. The plane was shot down over the designated de-escalation zone.

The video seems to show the plane falling from the sky after being hit by a man-portable air-defense (MANPAD) system over territory controlled by the Al-Nusra terrorist group – a Syrian affiliate of Al-Qaeda – while a man’s voice is heard repeatedly saying “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic). We then see a parachute descending; followed by the sound of gunfire before the video cuts away to the flaming wreckage of the plane, where a group of men gather around.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed Saturday that one of its fighter jets was downed in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and parachute down safely, but was then killed by militants on the ground, the MoD stated. The ministry is now trying to retrieve his body.