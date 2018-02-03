Russian Su-25 jet downed in Syria, pilot killed – Defense Ministry
Preliminary data showed the Su-25 plane was downed by a man-portable air-defense system (MANPAD), the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
READ MORE: Russian missiles strike area of Su-25 downing, killing at least 30 terrorists – MoD
The attack took place when the jet was flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone on Saturday. The pilot parachuted down into the area controlled by Al-Nusra terrorist group, the statement said. He was killed during a confrontation with the militants from an unspecified group.
Video showing the site of the crash of a Russian jet after being shot down over Saraqib pic.twitter.com/tWGynAn62b— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 3, 2018
READ MORE: First alleged footage of Russian Su-25 jet shot down over Syria’s Idlib (VIDEO)
Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria together with Turkey which is also responsible for the Idlib de-escalation zone is now trying to retrieve the body of the Russian pilot, the Defense Ministry confirmed.
In July 2016, two pilots were killed when a Russian military helicopter was downed by Islamic State militants near Palmyra. They had been attacking advancing terrorists at Damascus’ request when it was shot down.
#Pt. Another video showing with more clarity moment when #RuAF Su-25 was hit with a MANPADS while also targeted with AA guns in SE. #Idlib countryside. pic.twitter.com/4I25oAmxdO— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) February 3, 2018
The Russian air campaign supporting anti-terrorist efforts by Syrian authorities lasted from September 2015 to December 2017. In mid-December, President Vladimir Putin visited the Khmeimim Airbase to announce the withdrawal of most of the Russian troop contingent from the country.
Moscow played a vital role in the defeat of Islamic State (IS, formerly known as ISIS) terrorist group in Syria, as well as other jihadist groups, including Al-Nusra. Around 60,000 fighters were eliminated during the campaign, according to the defense ministry.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!