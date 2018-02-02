Chanel ring, posh watches stolen from Facebook exec while family still home – media

A senior Facebook executive apparently didn’t have the slightest clue he was being robbed while still in the kitchen of his Paris house, local media report.

Laurent Solly, vice-president for Facebook Southern Europe (Portugal, Spain, France and Italy), spent Wednesday evening in the kitchen of his house with wife and children, Le Parisien wrote.

It’s not clear whether the thieves didn’t know or simply didn’t care that the owner of the mansion was still present. Either way, they apparently first got into the courtyard before sneaking into the bedroom.

Solly, 47, discovered that someone had “visited” his house only around 11pm local time. But the robbers are reported to have already vanished into thin air.

The total value of their haul is estimated at tens of thousands of euro. A Chanel ring and eight luxury watches alone are said to be worth €80,000 (US$99,600).

Solly, who took up his position in August 2016, has been dubbed ‘Sarko boy’ in the French media for leading the presidential campaign of Nicolas Sarkozy back in 2007.

