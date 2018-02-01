Telegram vanishes from App Store due to ‘inappropriate content’

Apple has pulled Telegram messenger app from the App Store over “inappropriate content” on the platform, Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov said.

“We were alerted by Apple that inappropriate content was made available to our users and both apps were taken off the App Store. Once we have protections in place we expect the apps to be back on the App Store,” Durov tweeted.

Durov was referring to Telegram and its alternative, upgraded version, Telegram X.

Apple’s review guidelines say that the applications presented in the App store must follow “its standard metadata rules and should not include inappropriate content, reference other apps, or make unverifiable product claims.” Apple says it may modify inappropriate keywords at any time.