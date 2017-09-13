Outages fixed after Telegram messaging app goes down in parts of Europe, Middle East

Telegram experienced outages across Europe and the Middle East Wednesday, with users reporting intermittent issues for almost two hours. The Russian company claims services are now up and running, with some lingering outages in Germany.

And it's up! Sorry, Germany and the CIS, you were affected most. Please give us a few more minutes to sync you with the rest of the world. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) September 13, 2017

The messaging app service claims to have 100 million monthly active users with 15 billion messages sent every day.

“Some of our users in Europe are experiencing connection issues at the moment. We're hard at work fixing this,” the company originally tweeted, calling for patience among users of the encrypted and somewhat controversial messaging service.

The app is known for its use amongst Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) who regularly use it to distribute propaganda via their Amaq news agency.

Created by the Durov brothers, Nikolai and Pavel in 2013, Telegram provides a messaging service with optional end-to-end encryption. The brothers are also responsible for Russian social-networking site VK.