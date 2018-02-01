‘Justice finally served’: Russia reacts to CAS clearing 28 athletes of doping allegations

Russian athletes and authorities have praised a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to clear 28 Russian sportsmen of doping allegations, allowing them to compete at the upcoming PyeongChang Olympic Games.

“We are all happy that justice has finally been served,” Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told journalists, adding that the CAS decision proves the country’s athletes, who were accused of doping violations, are indeed “clean.”

On Thursday, the CAS cleared 28 Russian athletes and dropped their life bans, which had been imposed for alleged doping. The individual results that they achieved at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi have been reinstated.

Russian Olympic Assembly chief Alexander Zhukov called the CAS decision “fair,” adding that these 28 athletes are now able to take part in the 2018 Olympic Games. “From the very start, we’ve insisted that our athletes are not involved in any doping frauds, and now we are happy that the court has restored their name and all rewards were returned to them,” he said.

The Russian bobsledders and skeleton racers who had their rewards reinstated are true heroes, President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation Alexander Zubkov said.

Zubkov, who took gold at Sochi Olympic Games, retired back in 2014. He was one of the 11 athletes who had their appeals partially upheld by CAS.

They were also declared “ineligible” for the upcoming PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, but spared a life-ban from all Games.

