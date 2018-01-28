Hospital visitor killed after being sucked into MRI machine, staff arrested

Three hospital staff in Mumbai, India have been arrested after a visitor to the facility died from injuries he sustained when suddenly sucked into an MRI machine.

Rajesh Maru, 32, was visiting an elderly female relative at Nair Hospital in Agripada in south Mumbai on Saturday evening when the freak incident happened. The patient was given an oxygen cylinder to breathe from and Maru was carrying it for her while she was taken for an MRI scan.

READ MORE: ‘Thrill seeker’ nurse charged with 97 hospital murders in Germany

The machines have a strong magnetic field when operating, and patients undergoing scans are not allowed to carry metal items such as jewelry.

Maru’s brother-in-law, who was also at the hospital, told police that Maru stopped at the entrance to the MRI room but was told to enter by staff who assured him the machine was switched off, reports NDTV.

Suddenly Maru was sucked into the device, becoming trapped between the machine's frame and the metal oxygen cylinder he was holding. After he was pulled from the machine he was rushed to the emergency ward, but died within minutes. Maru’s family are accusing the hospital of medical negligence over the incident.

Stuff of nightmares: Indian teen wakes up at own funeralhttps://t.co/DUTezadnUOpic.twitter.com/O34mNcOrIG — RT (@RT_com) February 21, 2017

Agripada police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the hospital administration. According to ANI, three employees were detained for questioning Sunday morning. The police investigation continues, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

All three staff members have been suspended by the hospital and an inquiry has been launched, although the hospital has denied wrongdoing. “There are boards and signs put up that say you cannot carry metal inside. Instructions are given,” hospital dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal told CNN-News18. “We are conducting an inquiry. If anyone is found to be at fault, action will be taken. It seems like an accident.”

A small protest was held at Bharmal’s office by family members and locals demanding the hospital accept responsibility for the death. Compensation of 500,000 rupees (US$7,900) for Maru’s family has been announced by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!