That’s just nutty: ‘Riot’ spreads in French supermarket over chocolate (VIDEOS)
Supermarket chain Intermarché dropped the price of a Nutella 950g by 70 percent to just €1.41 this week, leading some fans of the chocolatey snack to go wild in the Loire region.
According to Le Progres, “riot scenes” were witnessed in stores located in L’Horme, Saint-Chamond and Saint-Cyprien.
#Nutella#Intermarché encore ce matin dans le magasin où je bosse pic.twitter.com/urT99NWA28— Anthony (@Anthony_PLD) January 26, 2018
One customer, who was at an Intermarché in Rive-de-Gier, said people were acting “like animals.”
“A woman had her hair pulled… another had a bloody hand. It was horrible,” they told the Lyon newspaper.
Serieux ??!! Tout ça pour du Nutella ?! 😮 #Emeute#Nutellapic.twitter.com/UoNTmK78eE— •KENNY LE BON• (@kennyLebon) January 25, 2018
Intermarché normally sells jars of Nutella, popularly used as a sweet filling in sandwiches and crepes, for around €4.50. The chain has issued an apology to customers for the furore over the price drop, according to AFP, expressing their surprise at the nutty reaction.