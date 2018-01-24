The robots are coming… for women’s jobs

When artificial intelligence finally takes over our jobs, women will be the ones more likely to be replaced, according to a new report presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The study, titled ‘Toward a Reskilling Revolution: A Future of Jobs for All,’ reveals when A.I. does start putting us out of work, it will be the women who will be first out the door.

The report looked at 1,000 types of jobs encompassing 96 percent of employment in the US. It found 57 percent of those at risk of losing their jobs are women. By 2026, 1.4 million jobs in the US will be at risk of disruption as a result of technology.

“This is a worrying development at a time when the workplace gender gap is already widening and when women are under-represented in the areas of the labour market expected to grow most robustly in the coming years,” the authors said.

The report found that 95 percent of workers at risk could actually find higher paid jobs, with the proper retraining and education. In this case, women come out on top, with 74 percent expected to get increased wages, while only 53 percent of men would see the same.

The report was a collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group and Burning Glass Technologies. It recommends that employees at risk of robot replacement should upskill and engage in lifelong learning. Employers are advised to invest in workforce reskilling.

