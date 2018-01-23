Bon appetit! Man fined for eating foie gras & watching film while driving in France

A man in France was fined by police after making his ride a little too comfortable. The motorist was eating a plate of foie gras while watching a film on his laptop, which was perched on his dashboard.

His elaborate set-up landed him a fine of €750 (US$919), with police in the town of Laval determining he was “driving in a dangerous position,” according to Ouest France newspaper.

While the thought of a man loving foie gras so much that he has to eat it while driving could play up to certain French stereotypes (they do love the delicacy, after all), it turns out the man was reportedly not French at all but a Russian who apparently thought foie gras was a better driving snack than caviar.

The incident comes after France announced a crackdown on drivers caught using mobile phones behind the wheel earlier this month. The government probably thought a clause on watching movies while driving was unnecessary.

