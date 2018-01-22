13 die after massive landslide throws bus into abyss in Colombia (PHOTO, VIDEO)

At least 13 people died when the bus they were traveling on was pushed by a landslide into a deep abyss off a highway in southwestern Colombia, authorities announced. Rescuers only managed to reach it the next day.

About 5,000 cubic meters (176,000 cubic feet) of rocks and mud unexpectedly slid off mountainous terrain in the Nariño region of the country, taking with it a small bus.

The incident on Saturday happened on the Nariz del Diablo (Devil’s Nose) portion of the highway that crosses a mountainous area between the towns of Junín and Túquerres.

Sube a trece el número de personas muertas por el alud de tierra en la vía Pasto-Tumaco https://t.co/S47UAMd91O#VocesySonidospic.twitter.com/6OXSIMDvMD — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) January 22, 2018

Rescue teams did not manage to reach the crash site until Sunday, when they discovered that all of the passengers traveling on the 16-seat bus affiliated with the Supertaxis company died as a result of suffocation.

“I deeply regret the death of at least 13 people who were traveling in a public service vehicle on the Tumaco-Pasto highway, which were surprised by an avalanche of land,” the director of the National Road Safety Agency, Alejandro Maya, tweeted. Fatalities include seven men, five women, and a newborn child.

En la vía Tuquerres a Tumaco Km 66, un bus de servicio público fue arrastrado por un deslizamiento de tierra; en el sitio se han recuperado 12 cuerpos sin signos vitales.

La Cruz Roja Nariño apoya labores con 10 voluntarios. #PreparadosParaAyudarpic.twitter.com/MHh6GHKxhs — Cruz Roja Colombiana (@cruzrojacol) January 22, 2018

Forensic units have collected the bodies and have taken the corpses to a nearby morgue for identification. The search and rescue efforts were suspended because of the steepness of the terrain and deteriorating weather conditions. Work will resume in the area on Monday to check if more vehicles could have been trapped as a result of the landslide, the Office of Disaster Risk Management of Nariño said in a statement. According to the agency, the landslide was caused by the heavy rains in the region.

#MovilidadNariño se presenta paso controlado a un carril vía Pasto - Tumaco sector la Nariz del Diablo x derrumbe presentado ayer Sábado alrededor de 1:00 pm 😢 posiblemente 12 personas fallecidas de bus de servicio público que quedo atrapado en el deslizamiento. pic.twitter.com/09pQUnBssQ — Movil. Valle y Cauca (@MovValleyCauca) January 21, 2018