Antifa building torched in Thessaloniki, Greece (VIDEOS)

A building occupied by left-wing Antifa activists in Thessaloniki has been torched by reported right-wing nationalists during a massive rally in the Greek port city demanding neighboring Macedonia change its name.

At around 3:30 in the afternoon, "a group of 60-70 fascists attacked our building with Molotov cocktails, causing its arson," Libertatia, a left-wing political group said in a statement.

A witnesses said he "heard slogans from an organized group of people" who were walking around smashing things, a local news outlet reported. "The slogans I heard were fascistic. It looks like they threw some flammable material causing the fire to spread very quickly."

Emergency services deployed six trucks and at least 15 firefighters to fight the massive blaze. It took firefighting crews around three hours to contain the flames in the two-story building. Despite their efforts, the building was destroyed. No casualties were reported.

Today Neo-Nazis in #Thessaloniki / Greece attacked and set the antifascist squat #Libertatia on fire. pic.twitter.com/RZmV3E4FuO — H D (@hussedogru) January 21, 2018

The fire happened as over 100,000 Greeks rallied in Thessaloniki to denounce the use of the name 'Macedonia,' in what's been a lengthy dispute between Athens and Skopje over the official name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

