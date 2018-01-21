Turkish tanks back Free Syrian Army's offense in Afrin – local media
Turkish tanks are supporting the Free Syrian Army’s ground offensive on Kurdish positions in Syria’s Afrin region, as operation ‘Olive Branch’ enters its second day, local media reported.
The Turkish military reportedly faces no serious resistance from the Kurdish forces, which have retreated to towns and villages, Hurriyet reports citing military sources.
MORE TO FOLLOW
READ MORE: Ground phase of Turkish attack on Afrin will start on Sunday – PM