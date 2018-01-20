Turkish planes bomb Syrian Kurdish targets as Ankara-backed rebels enter Afrin

Turkish PM says 8 jets bombed Syrian Kurdish targets as FSA militants attack Afrin
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) soldiers in Azez, Syria ahead of the attack on the Kurdish enclave of Afrin. January 19, 2018 © Depo Photos / Global Look Press
Turkish aircraft have bombed Kurdish targets in Syria's Afrin, according to the Turkish prime minister. Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters have also entered the Kurdish enclave, state media reported.

“TSK (Turkish Armed Forces) has started airborne operations,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said at a party congress on Saturday, as quoted by Hurriyet. Yildirim said eight F-16 aircraft were involved in the aerial sortie.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have meanwhile accused Turkey of using cross-border shelling as a false pretext to launch an offensive into Syria, according to Reuters. The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), said it will have no choice but to defend itself if attacked. The alliance controls areas in Syria’s east and north.

It comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Saturday that Ankara had “de facto” begun its operation against Kurdish forces in Afrin. He said the operation would be “followed by Manbij,” referring to the Kurdish-controlled town in northern Syria.

