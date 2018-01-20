Moscow urges Turkey, Kurds to show ‘restraint’ amid Afrin operation launch

Russia has expressed concerns over the Turkish military operation against Kurdish militias in Syrian region of Afrin. Moscow urged all parties to show restraint, adding it was “closely watching” the situation.

The launch of ‘Operation Olive Branch’ by Ankara against Kurdish militias controlling the Syrian region of Afrin has raised deep concerns in Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. Moscow urged all the parties to show restraint and respect the territorial integrity of Syria, stressing the importance of focusing international efforts on the peace process in the country after the main forces of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) have been crushed.