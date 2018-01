A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the east coast of the Mexican state of Baja California, the United States Geological Survey has reported.

The quake picked up by the USGS was 69 kilometers north-east of the seaside town of Loreto, known for its colonial-era architecture. According to the Survey, the quake’s epicenter was ten kilometers below the surface.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!