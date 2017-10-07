Multiple explosions at Mexican volcano put citizens on alert (VIDEOS)

Mexico City is still recovering from the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that killed over 200 people and devastated the capital, but many fear the increase in seismic activity may trigger the nearby volcano Popocatépetl.

A series of explosions and minor eruptions took place this week, putting citizens of the neighboring city of Puebla on alert as ash rained down over the city, with the seismic activity causing river waters to rise for a period.

Explosión del Volcán @Popocatepetl_MX en los primeros minutos de este sábado, 00:50 hrs. V. San Nicolás de los Ranchos #Puebla#Popocatépetlpic.twitter.com/u9ympE2Etl — Webcams de México (@webcamsdemexico) October 7, 2017

Explosión del #Volcán@Popocatepetl_MX a las 10:31 hrs vista desde San Nicolás de los Ranchos #Pueblapic.twitter.com/qnPrYNJ32N — Webcams de México (@webcamsdemexico) October 6, 2017

CENAPRED, the official disaster monitoring agency in Mexico, reports that between October 5 and 6, a total of four major explosions were registered at the volcano.

The agency also recorded a minor earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on October 5.

Fuerte explosión del @Popocatepetl_MX - 2:26h.

Fragmentos incandescentes cubren el edificio volcánico y columna eruptiva 2km sobre el cráter pic.twitter.com/nkEQmhAj7D — SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) October 5, 2017

Luis Felipe Puente, the head of Mexico's Civil Protection Agency, tweeted that one of the explosions at the volcano launched lava and ash 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) into the air.

Explosión del #Popocatépetl a las 20:14 horas de 2 km de altura en dirección al suroeste. pic.twitter.com/qhIOG2RxSn — Luis Felipe Puente (@LUISFELIPE_P) October 7, 2017

CENAPRED also warned the public not to enter the 12km exclusion zone around the volcano citing “ballistic volcanic debris.”

The agency has imposed a ‘Phase 2 Yellow warning’ around the volcano indicating mild to intermediate strength explosive activity at the volcano for the foreseeable future which will, in turn, create a blanket of ash around nearby population centers, reports El Chilango.