‘Fog of war’ masks civilian casualties: Airstrike deaths up at least 82% in 2017

More than 15,000 civilians were killed by explosive weapons in 2017, a 42 percent increase on last year, while deaths by airstrikes increased by 82 percent, a new study has found.

The survey, conducted by Action on Armed Violence found 8,932 civilians were killed by air-launched explosives in the first 11 months of 2017, compared to 4,902 during the same period in 2016.

According to the research, the first 11 months of the year saw 15,399 civilians killed compared to almost 11,000 in 11 months of 2016.

“At least 60 countries around the world saw explosive weapons being used last year,” Action on Armed Violence’s Executive Director Iain Overton told RT.

Much of the increase is due to the battles to retake Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) strongholds in Mosul, Iraq and Raqqa, Syria. The Syrian conflict and the Saudi-led coalition bombing Yemen also accounted for a large proportion of civilian deaths.

“In total, 1,751 people were killed or injured in explosive violence in Yemen in the first 11 months of 2017,” Overton told RT. “This is, however, likely to be a shortfall of the true figures owing to the issues of accurate reporting being scarce on the ground there.”

Action on Armed Violence monitored English language wire reports of incidents to gather its data. These numbers are higher than those provided by government officials, but more modest than those compiled by other monitoring groups, including Airwars.

The UK-based group monitors deaths in Iraq and Syria. It found that civilian deaths caused by US-led operations against IS was between 11,000-18,000.

Limits to counting the dead

“We have always acknowledged that our data would likely represent a lower figure of total civilians killed or injured than might actually be the case,” Overton said. “This is particularly true when there is a single fatality or wounding, and particularly in under-reporting of those injured by a bomb blast.”

“When the fog of war descends casualty figures often fall short – both because they become highly politicized and because accurate reporting is often a casualty of war itself,” he added.

In the case of President Donald Trump’s “Mother of All Bombs” dropped in Afghanistan in March, officials claimed 92 IS fighters had been killed. “When an enormous conventional bomb, the likes of which the world has never seen, is dropped, the blast will effectively wipe out evidence of whether someone was a fighter or a civilian.” Overton said.

He is critical of the information provided by nation states involved. “The US has a habit of assuming all fighting-aged men are, in fact, fighters. It would be impossible to scour through the bits of bones and charred flesh to establish if every one of those 92 killed were ISIS militants. This is the hammer that the US uses to establish the truth in war.”

“The world’s media has seen a radical decline in foreign correspondents and paid staffers in recent years,” Overton explains. “In addition, there are some no-go zones for many journalists as they could be kidnapped or executed. These two fundamental realities challenge on-the-ground reporting more than ever.”