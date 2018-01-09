North & South Korea agree to reopen military hotline

North and South Korea have agreed to reopen their military hotline, a South Korean government official told reporters. Much-anticipated intra-Korean talks, the first in two years, have been under way.

Normal communications between the two Koreas, via the hotline, are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Pyongyang had carried out the technical maintenance required to reopen the hotline with Seoul, on the peninsula's west coast, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said. North Korea informed its southern counterparts of this before midday.

The negotiations, involving high-ranking officials on each side, have been taking place at the border village of Panmunjom, a demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

S. Korea will consider temporary lifting of sanctions against North to facilitate Winter Olympics participation – official https://t.co/G68ZdoQaWN — RT (@RT_com) January 9, 2018

North Korea had severed all communication hotlines with its southern neighbor in early 2016, during a spike in tensions that followed a rocket launch by NK. All emergency hotlines connecting the rival states were cut, following the South’s decision to stop operations at their joint industrial complex in Kaesong.

Earlier in January, the North restored the border hotline at Panmunjom in a move towards normalizing contact between the sides. The developments followed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s statement in which he said he was open to talks with the South and would consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics.