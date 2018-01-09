Pyongyang & Seoul hold ‘serious and sincere’ high-level peace talks

Optimism is high as the much anticipated intra-Korean talks, the first in two years, kicked off Tuesday, with the head of the N. Korean delegation hoping the “serious and sincere” negotiations will deliver “valuable” results.

“Today, North and South Korea will engage in talks in a serious and sincere stance,” Ri Son Gwon, the chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, said.

Gwon, who leads the 5-member North Korean negotiation team, shook hands with his South Korean counterpart, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon at the start of the talks, saying he hopes for “precious” results, as cited by Yonhap.

Trump ready to speak with Kim under certain conditions https://t.co/aafS1jUnV4pic.twitter.com/Ip65JQ7Ais — RT (@RT_com) January 7, 2018

“They will go well,” Gwon said. The main item on the agenda is expected to be the potential North Korean athletes’ participation in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang as well as ways to improve the strained and frosty relations between the two Koreas.