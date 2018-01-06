Couple tortured woman to death during ‘sex game’ in Berlin, then tried to flee to Turkey – report

A brutal murder which occurred in Berlin ahead of Christmas was likely committed during a bizarre “sex game” by a couple who tried to flee to Turkey afterwards, investigators believe.

A 55-year-old German woman, identified as Marianne M., was likely tortured and killed during a gruesome “sex game” with two suspects, German media reported Thursday citing investigation sources.

The couple, identified as 36-year-old Taifun S. and his 27-year-old companion Jasmin P., reportedly met the victim online at a forum for people with kinky sex preferences. The two apparently rented an apartment specifically for the sexual encounter, where they tortured the victim for hours before finally killing her and disposing of her corpse.

The woman's body was discovered wrapped in a blanket on December 23 by a passerby near dumpsters where the two suspects had allegedly left it. Initial police findings indicate the woman died after being subjected to “massive violence.”

Both suspects were detained at the Berlin-Schoenefeld airport on December 29. The pair was about to leave the country for Turkey. The suspects, it turned out, are well known to police, with both having notorious criminal records.

The man’s previous offences reportedly include drug trafficking, dangerous bodily harm, weapons law violations and theft. His companion is also known to the police for theft and resisting arrest. The couple is currently in custody.