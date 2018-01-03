1 dead, 2 injured in Ireland stabbing attack - police

One man was killed and two others injured in what Irish police are describing as a random street attack. An 18-year-old man, reportedly from Egypt, has been arrested.

The incident happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday in Dundalk, Co Louth, 80km north of the capital, Dublin. The dead man is believed to have been stabbed in the back by the assailant and gardaí (Irish police) confirmed that he is a 24-year-old Japanese national.

Two other men, both understood to be Irish, were hit with an iron bar – the nature of their conditions is not yet know. Gardaí were called to the scene and disarmed a man. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Conflicting reports have emerged surrounding the arrested man’s nationality. It was first reported that he was from Syria, then Egypt, however gardaí would not confirm either the man’s nationality or suspected motives to RT.com

“Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co Louth shortly before 9am this morning, 3rd January 2018. A man (age unknown) has been pronounced dead at the scene. A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present. One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station,” gardaí said in a press release.

Irish state broadcaster RTE has reported that initial investigations indicate that the man may have applied for asylum in the UK but was refused and entered Ireland afterwards.

A press conference is due to be held at 3pm local time.