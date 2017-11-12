At least 30 killed, 200 injured by earthquake in Iran – local official
HomeWorld News

Moment deadly earthquake rocked Iraq & Iran caught on VIDEO

Get short URL
Moment deadly earthquake rocked Iraq & Iran caught on VIDEO
FILE PHOTO © David Moir / Reuters
Footage has emerged of the moment shockwaves swept through parts of Iraq and Iran after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area Sunday.

The epicenter of the large quake was located southeast of the Iraqi city of As-Sulaymaniyah, according to the US Geological Survey(USGS).

While the full extent of the damage is unclear, a number of images have emerged purportedly showing the exact moment the quake hit.

Kurdish Rudaw Media Network has obtained footage of people fleeing a cafe as the ground beneath them shakes with the power of the 7.2 earthquake. A second clip appears to show how the Kurdistan channel’s news was interrupted by a series of terrifying tremors.

READ MORE: Reports of deaths and injuries as 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.