Moment deadly earthquake rocked Iraq & Iran caught on VIDEO

Footage has emerged of the moment shockwaves swept through parts of Iraq and Iran after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area Sunday.

The epicenter of the large quake was located southeast of the Iraqi city of As-Sulaymaniyah, according to the US Geological Survey(USGS).



Prelim M7.2 earthquake Iran-Iraq border region Nov-12 18:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/6ucUuMffYD, 37 #quake tweets/min — USGSted (@USGSted) 12 November 2017

While the full extent of the damage is unclear, a number of images have emerged purportedly showing the exact moment the quake hit.



ساتی بوومەلەرزەکەی ئەمشەو لە شارباژێر

ڤیدیۆکە؛ بارزان سدیق pic.twitter.com/FwBLiX4hBI — Rudaw (@Rudawkurdish) 12 November 2017

Kurdish Rudaw Media Network has obtained footage of people fleeing a cafe as the ground beneath them shakes with the power of the 7.2 earthquake. A second clip appears to show how the Kurdistan channel’s news was interrupted by a series of terrifying tremors.



