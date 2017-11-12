Moment deadly earthquake rocked Iraq & Iran caught on VIDEO
The epicenter of the large quake was located southeast of the Iraqi city of As-Sulaymaniyah, according to the US Geological Survey(USGS).
Prelim M7.2 earthquake Iran-Iraq border region Nov-12 18:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/6ucUuMffYD, 37 #quake tweets/min— USGSted (@USGSted) 12 November 2017
While the full extent of the damage is unclear, a number of images have emerged purportedly showing the exact moment the quake hit.
ساتی بوومەلەرزەکەی ئەمشەو لە شارباژێر— Rudaw (@Rudawkurdish) 12 November 2017
ڤیدیۆکە؛ بارزان سدیق pic.twitter.com/FwBLiX4hBI
Kurdish Rudaw Media Network has obtained footage of people fleeing a cafe as the ground beneath them shakes with the power of the 7.2 earthquake. A second clip appears to show how the Kurdistan channel’s news was interrupted by a series of terrifying tremors.
بوومەلەرزەی ئەمشەو لە پەخشی راستەوخۆی رووداو pic.twitter.com/oFylMiSKHY— Rudaw (@Rudawkurdish) 12 November 2017