Death toll from quake rises to 93, over 1,000 injured – Iranian emergency official
HomeWorld News
LIVE UPDATES

Deadly quake hits Iran & Iraq Live updates

Get short URL
Deadly quake hits Iran & Iraq
An earthquake victim is aided at Sulaimaniyah Hospital on November 12, 2017 © Shwan Mohammed / AFP
Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iran and Iraq, according to early estimates by local officials, after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region Sunday.

  • 12 November 2017

    23:48 GMT

    The death toll from the earthquake has risen to over 80 people, and that is only in Iran. At least 71 people were killed in Sarpol-e Zahab, while at least ten others died in Salas-e Babajani, according to emergency services figures. More than 1,000 people are believed to be injured, FARS reports.

  • 23:39 GMT

    Kuwait's Fire Service Directorate received over 40 distress calls from people who felt the earthquake in the Gulf country. The natural disaster caused no casualties or damage in Kuwait, according to the government information agency, KUNA.

  • 23:36 GMT

    No injuries or damages were reported in Israel where a massive tremor was felt across parts of the country, Israeli media report.

  • 23:25 GMT

    The central hospital in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah Province, Iran, close to the Iraqi border, was severely damaged in the earthquake. The medical facility has no electricity, FARS news reports.

  • 22:51 GMT

    The preliminary death toll from the earthquake in Iran’s Kermanshah Province has risen to 61, according to an emergency services official.

    “Our rapid reaction teams are deployed in the region," the official told ISNA, adding that a plane would also be on standby to transfer those injured to Tehran, if necessary.

  • 22:32 GMT

    At least 30 people were killed and over 200 killed in Iran's Kermanshah province alone, according to the local deputy governor, but the exact number of casualties is yet to be determined.

  • 22:17 GMT

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has tasked the country's Interior Ministry with addressing “as soon as possible the needs of residents of the country's western areas, affected by the earthquake,” his press service said.

  • 21:59 GMT

    More than 500 people may have been injured by the quake, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) said on Twitter, and that there's an "urgent" need for medical teams to support local hospitals treating the injured.

  • 21:48 GMT

    A 4.5 magnitude aftershock struck Kermanshah Province in Iran, USGS reported. The jolt was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers, just 6 kilometers northwest of Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran.

  • 21:03 GMT

    Footage has emerged of the moment shockwaves swept through parts of Iraq and Iran after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area Sunday.

    READ MORE: Moment deadly earthquake rocked Iraq & Iran caught on VIDEO

More
© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.