Deadly quake hits Iran & Iraq Live updates
12 November 201723:48 GMT
The death toll from the earthquake has risen to over 80 people, and that is only in Iran. At least 71 people were killed in Sarpol-e Zahab, while at least ten others died in Salas-e Babajani, according to emergency services figures. More than 1,000 people are believed to be injured, FARS reports.
- 23:39 GMT
Kuwait's Fire Service Directorate received over 40 distress calls from people who felt the earthquake in the Gulf country. The natural disaster caused no casualties or damage in Kuwait, according to the government information agency, KUNA.
- 23:36 GMT
No injuries or damages were reported in Israel where a massive tremor was felt across parts of the country, Israeli media report.
- 23:25 GMT
The central hospital in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah Province, Iran, close to the Iraqi border, was severely damaged in the earthquake. The medical facility has no electricity, FARS news reports.
- 22:51 GMT
The preliminary death toll from the earthquake in Iran’s Kermanshah Province has risen to 61, according to an emergency services official.
“Our rapid reaction teams are deployed in the region," the official told ISNA, adding that a plane would also be on standby to transfer those injured to Tehran, if necessary.
- 22:32 GMT
At least 30 people were killed and over 200 killed in Iran's Kermanshah province alone, according to the local deputy governor, but the exact number of casualties is yet to be determined.
- 22:17 GMT
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has tasked the country's Interior Ministry with addressing “as soon as possible the needs of residents of the country's western areas, affected by the earthquake,” his press service said.
- 21:59 GMT
More than 500 people may have been injured by the quake, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) said on Twitter, and that there's an "urgent" need for medical teams to support local hospitals treating the injured.
#Urgent Call; there are over 500 injured people& deaths recorded.Urgent medical assistance; Medical First aid kits & surgical equipment & medicine, medical teams are needed to support the local hospitals to treat the injured civilians in #Slemani governorate; #KRI Earthquake pic.twitter.com/F03LuoPYRB— JCC_KRG (@JccKrg) November 12, 2017
- 21:48 GMT
A 4.5 magnitude aftershock struck Kermanshah Province in Iran, USGS reported. The jolt was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers, just 6 kilometers northwest of Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran.
- 21:03 GMT
Footage has emerged of the moment shockwaves swept through parts of Iraq and Iran after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area Sunday.
ساتی بوومەلەرزەکەی ئەمشەو لە شارباژێر— Rudaw (@Rudawkurdish) November 12, 2017
ڤیدیۆکە؛ بارزان سدیق pic.twitter.com/FwBLiX4hBI
READ MORE: Moment deadly earthquake rocked Iraq & Iran caught on VIDEO