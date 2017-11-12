7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border region - USGS
The powerful tremor struck near the border with Iran late Sunday. The epicenter of the quake was located some 34 km below the surface, according to the USGS.
Prelim M7.2 earthquake Iran-Iraq border region Nov-12 18:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/QIaZuvWNXu— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) November 12, 2017
Witnesses reported on social media that they felt the shocks as far as Baghdad and Mosul. Some have spoken of having felt the tremor in Kuwait.
Just got a pretty good jolt from an earthquake in #Sulaymaniyah#Iraq— Reza Sayah (@SayahTweets) November 12, 2017
An Iraqi meteorology official told Reuters that the strong earthquake which hit parts of Iraq on Sunday, including the capital Baghdad, was measuring 6.5 magnitude.
#breaking#erbil the earth quake felt across #iraqpic.twitter.com/NxqwMu67zT— Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) November 12, 2017
Iran's state TV reported that at least eight villages were damaged in the earthquake. "The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq ... Eight villages were damaged ... Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas," the report said.
U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 7.2 earthquake has hit Iraq near the city of Sulaymaniyah. We felt it oh my house. I was playing piano and MJ chair moved from left to right! #scared#earthquake@USGS— MARIA ANGELA CAPELLO (@yarmuck) November 12, 2017
ساتی بوومەلەرزەکەی ئەمشەو لە شارباژێر— Rudaw (@Rudawkurdish) November 12, 2017
ڤیدیۆکە؛ بارزان سدیق pic.twitter.com/FwBLiX4hBI
We felt in Kuwait # people are outside the buildings— frank (@frankjene) November 12, 2017
M7.6 #earthquake (#زلزال) strikes 204 km NE of #Baghdad (#Iraq) 15 min ago. Effects reported by witnesses: pic.twitter.com/tUrMJAxI3f— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 12, 2017
