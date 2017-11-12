7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border region - USGS

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude has hit Iraq southeast of the city of As-Sulaymaniyah, according to US Geological Survey.

The powerful tremor struck near the border with Iran late Sunday. The epicenter of the quake was located some 34 km below the surface, according to the USGS.

Prelim M7.2 earthquake Iran-Iraq border region Nov-12 18:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/QIaZuvWNXu — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) November 12, 2017

Witnesses reported on social media that they felt the shocks as far as Baghdad and Mosul. Some have spoken of having felt the tremor in Kuwait.

Just got a pretty good jolt from an earthquake in #Sulaymaniyah#Iraq — Reza Sayah (@SayahTweets) November 12, 2017

An Iraqi meteorology official told Reuters that the strong earthquake which hit parts of Iraq on Sunday, including the capital Baghdad, was measuring 6.5 magnitude.

Iran's state TV reported that at least eight villages were damaged in the earthquake. "The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq ... Eight villages were damaged ... Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas," the report said.

U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 7.2 earthquake has hit Iraq near the city of Sulaymaniyah. We felt it oh my house. I was playing piano and MJ chair moved from left to right! #scared#earthquake@USGS — MARIA ANGELA CAPELLO (@yarmuck) November 12, 2017

ساتی بوومەلەرزەکەی ئەمشەو لە شارباژێر

ڤیدیۆکە؛ بارزان سدیق pic.twitter.com/FwBLiX4hBI — Rudaw (@Rudawkurdish) November 12, 2017

We felt in Kuwait # people are outside the buildings — frank (@frankjene) November 12, 2017

DETAILS TO FOLLOW