7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border region - USGS
© USGS
An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude has hit Iraq southeast of the city of As-Sulaymaniyah, according to US Geological Survey.

The powerful tremor struck near the border with Iran late Sunday. The epicenter of the quake was located some 34 km below the surface, according to the USGS.

Witnesses reported on social media that they felt the shocks as far as Baghdad and Mosul. Some have spoken of having felt the tremor in Kuwait.

An Iraqi meteorology official told Reuters that the strong earthquake which hit parts of Iraq on Sunday, including the capital Baghdad, was measuring 6.5 magnitude.

Iran's state TV reported that at least eight villages were damaged in the earthquake. "The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq ... Eight villages were damaged ... Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas," the report said.

