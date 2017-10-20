Explosion inside mosque in Afghan capital Kabul, casualties reported

A suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a Shiite mosque in the western part of the Afghan capital, Kabul, Reuters reports, citing a senior security official.

Tolo news reported the blast took place inside the Imam Zaman mosque.

At least 30 dead bodies have been removed from the scene, a senior security official told Reuters, adding that the exact number of casualties was still not known.

#Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid confirms the explosion, but says the type of the blast is not known so far. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 20, 2017

Various extremist groups have staged regular attacks, including suicide bombings, in Afghanistan targeting government forces and populated areas. The same mosque was hit in an incident involving an explosion followed by gunfire in August.

At that time, 13 people were killed and dozens injured in the assault claimed by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

In late September, another Kabul mosque was hit in a suicide bombing that left five people dead and 19 injured.